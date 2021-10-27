Woman in serious condition after trail bike accident in the Upper Hunter

A woman is in a serious condition after a trail bike accident in the Upper Hunter.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to assist on a property at Muscle Creek east of Muswellbrook last night after a woman collided with a tree whilst riding a trail bike.

The 48-year-old suffered injuries to her head and chest.

Local ambulance crews and emergency services helped on the scene before the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team arrived who worked alongside paramedics treating the female before she was stabilised.

The woman was flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle in a serious but stable condition.

Meantime,

There was also an urgent Inter Hospital Retrieval from the John Hunter Newcastle to the Royal North Shore Hospital, at Sydney for a 29 year old male suffering burns to his face after a domestic accident earlier in the day.

The man was stabilised at the John Hunter prior to being flown direct to the Royal North Shore where he will undergo further specialist treatment.