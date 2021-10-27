Heroic actions save woman, dog from Kurri Kurri house fire

A woman and her dog have been saved from a burning home at Kurri Kurri thanks to a heroic passerby.

About 1:20pm Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was walking along Alexandra Street when he heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from a nearby home.

As the flames took hold, the man and a nearby council worker ran into the building to help the 58-year-old resident and her pet escape before calling emergency services.

Fire and Rescue crews arrived a short time later and extinguished the blaze.

Hunter Valley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer, has thanked the members of the public who ran in to save the woman before the blaze took hold.

“It’s the heroic actions of these two men which saved this woman and her dog’s life yesterday, and on behalf of all the emergency services involved, we would like to thank this pair,” Det Insp Zimmer said.

“Both of these men will be considered for bravery recognition for their actions.”

Investigations continue to determine the cause of the blaze.