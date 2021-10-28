Police track down man who allegedly pointed a firearm towards a pub at Denman

Police have managed to track down a man who allegedly pointed a firearm towards a pub at Denman.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were called to the licensed premise on Ogilvie Street at about 9:15pm following reports a man had allegedly produced a weapon.

Police were told a man – who had earlier been at the hotel – got out of his car outside the location and pointed a firearm toward the pub.

The man then left the scene.

Police commenced an investigation and following inquiries they stopped the driver of a Holden Captiva on the New England Highway, near Singleton Heights, an hour later.

The 46-year-old male driver allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.

Police searched the car and found a firearm which was seized for forensic examination.

The man was arrested and taken to Singleton Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, returning an alleged reading of 0.146.

He was charged with six offences including; not keep firearm safely, handle/use firearm under the influence of alcohol/drug, holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage, drive with middle range PCA, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (personal).

The man was refused bail and is due to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.