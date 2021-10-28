Image of car of interest released in investigation into Stockton shooting

An image of a vehicle of interest has been released by strike force detectives as they continue to investigate the shooting death of a woman at Stockton.

Stacy Klimovitch, a 61-year-old woman was tragically shot at her home on Queen Street on 9 June this year.

Emergency services were called to the home just after 8pm and found the grandmother had answered her front door before being shot, she died at the scene.

When police arrived the responsible party had fled the scene, it’s believed they drove away on Little William Street.

Newcastle City Police District established Strike Force Backhouse to investigate and have released the image of a dark coloured 2013 to 2017 Holden Commodore VF SSV V8 sedan

Detectives believe the vehicle is linked to the people involved in the shooting either directly or through a third party.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have noticed a vehicle matching this description in and around the area at the time of the homicide to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who may have information which could assist Strike Force Backhouse investigators is urged to come forward.