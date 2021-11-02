Funding for some sporting groups in the Hunter

A couple of local sporting groups have received funding through the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants Program.

Across the state 41 projects totally $4.1 million have been been successful in receiving grants in this round.

In the Hunter:

Branxton District Netball Club for the upgrade of the Miller Park Netball Courts, $71,528

Dungog District Netball Association for the refurbishment of the Dungog Netball Courts, $63,700

Soldiers Point Tennis Club for the replacement of the synthetic grass surfaces, $56,600

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the grants would boost the economy, provide local jobs and help businesses as the State reopens.

“This year we have committed $12.5 million to support projects to promote healthy lifestyles, enrich arts and cultural assets, fund essential infrastructure and help communities to prepare for local emergency situations,” Victor Dominello said.

“Some communities have struggled to maintain sports, cultural and other social activities during COVID-19, so the funding plays a pivotal role in promoting participation and inclusion.”

Since 2013, the NSW Government has funded more than 536 community projects worth $105 million under the Infrastructure Grants program.

Infrastructure Grants are made possible through the NSW Government’s Clubgrants Category 3 Fund, which reinvests a contribution from the state’s registered clubs gaming machine profits back into community projects.

The next round of the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants program open from today, 1 November to Monday 22 November.

To find out more information or to apply, please visit Office of Responsible Gambling grants and funding | NSW Government