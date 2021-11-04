Matildas headed to Newcastle

Newcastle will be playing host to the Matildas at the end of the month for a match up with a team that hasn’t been on Australian soil in 21 years.

The Matildas will be hosting USA at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on 27 November, with the return matchup scheduled for McDonald Jones Stadium on 30 November.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and Minister for Trade and Industry Stuart Ayres said a Matildas attendance record in Australia was an exciting prospect.

“NSW has led the return of international sport with two great unbeaten performances by the Matildas against Brazil. More than ever, Sydney’s sports fans will now no doubt be eager to set a new attendance record for one of our nation’s most loved teams against the world’s best at a world-class venue like Stadium Australia,” Stuart Ayres said.

“I am delighted Newcastle will also host the first major event in regional NSW following the swift progress of the COVID-19 reopening roadmap. Novocastrians are renowned sports fans and these events are vital to our regions’ social and economic recovery.”

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said the ongoing partnership with the NSW Government has been a real boost for the nation’s sports-starved fans.

“We once again thank the NSW Government for collaborating with us to continue to bring our national teams home to play in front of Australian fans. We also welcome American fans in Australia to celebrate with us during their Thanksgiving week celebrations. What better way to celebrate, than going to cheer on their national team!” James Johnson said.

Australia and USA have enjoyed a recent healthy rivalry, including a Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, and with stadium capacity restrictions due to be lifted from 8 November the previous record of 33,000 for a Matildas match in Australia – set against Sweden at the 2000 Sydney Olympics – is under threat.

Tickets for the games go on sale to the public from 9 November through Ticketek (Sydney) and Ticketmaster (Newcastle).