Flying kangaroo now adds direct Newcastle to Adelaide service

The flying kangaroo has announced a direct flight between Newcastle and Adelaide.

Qantas has announced the year-round service will start on March 28, 2022 three times a week.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the timing of the announcement couldn’t be better, as state borders begin to open and locals seek to venture further from home.

“The Newcastle-Adelaide route is one of our most in-demand and searched-for destinations. We’re incredibly excited that we’re able to deliver another popular service for the region – our sixth new route in 2021.”

“Adelaide has very strong business connection with the Hunter including defence, wine and equine industries.”

“Research shows that our community is more likely to travel for leisure than the rest of the country, and South Australia has so much to offer. From art and culture to footy and fritz, this new service offers another chance for people to get back to family, back to business and back to enjoying a long overdue holiday,” he said.

“Our expectation is that strong demand from both states will see this route grow to a daily service sooner rather than later.”

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the direct flights would make it far easier for travellers to fly between the two cities.

“We know that many of our customers are flying between Adelaide and Newcastle via Sydney and we’re delighted that we’re able to offer this direct service for the first time. Adelaide and Newcastle are both gateways to some of Australia’s best wine regions and we think there’ll be strong demand on the route,” Mr Gissing said.

The flights officially launch at 10am this morning with $149 fares to the South Australian capital.