Strike Force detectives release more vision into David King shooting investigation

Strike Force detectives have released more vision into the David King shooting investigation.

Emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive at Salt Ash at about 1:45pm on Sunday 29 August following reports a white Ford Ranger utility had hit a tree.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and located a male driver suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 45-year-old David King.

A short time later, officers located a burnt-out white Santa Fe located on Masonite Road, Heatherbrae, which police believe is linked to the shooting.

Detectives established Strike Force Breve to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

As part of extensive investigations, strike force detectives have released vision of two vehicles driving in a convoy in the vicinity of Mount Hall Road, Raymond Terrace, shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 02 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.