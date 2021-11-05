We’re all being urged to take it easy on the roads this weekend.

It’s the first weekend of regional travel since COVID restrictions were eased and is set to be the busiest since Easter in April.

“Traffic is expected to be at long weekend levels from today, right through until Sunday on every major highway across the state,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said

“For many people it will be their first time back behind the wheel after a long period of staying home, so please be extra vigilant, so that everyone can be reunited with their loved ones safely.”

“I know it’s been a long time between hugs for so many, but please be patient on the roads this weekend and prepare yourself for some delays. I promise any wait will be worth it.”

“Make sure you are well rested, plan your trip and allow for plenty of travel time, drive to the conditions and of course never get behind the wheel if you’re affected by drugs or alcohol,” he said.

“It’s also worth checking your vehicle before you head off, especially if it’s been a while since you’ve made a big trip.”

Large traffic volumes and delays are expected entering and leaving Sydney via the Hume Highway and Princes Highway to the south, Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road to the west and Pacific Highway, M1 Pacific Motorway and Northconnex to the north.

People planning to travel must also continue to be vigilant in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19 by following all health orders. Please visit the NSW Health website for the current health orders and restrictions.

For the latest traffic information download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.