Man and woman charged over Beresfield break and enter

It’s not the start to the week anyone would want — but a Beresfield family was woken up by a pair of intruders early this morning.

About 1.50am today a man and a woman – both aged 23-years-old – forced entry into a house on Beresfield Road.

A man and a woman were asleep at the time, were awoken to sounds of items being knocked over.

Their 8-year-old child was also home at the time, but no-one was injured.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended a short time later and located the man and woman walking down Beresfield Road.

They were taken to Maitland Police Station where they were charged with aggravated break and enter in company.

They were bail refused and will appear before Maitland Local Court today.