Man who ran back into a burning house after confronting police at Lake Macquarie charged

A man has been charged as a part of investigations into a house fire at Lake Macquarie last week.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were called to a house on Park Avenue at Argenton at about 6:30pm on Friday 5 November and attempted to speak to the occupant, a 59-year-old man in the home.

But, the man confronted police with a knife and ran back into the burning house.

A short time later police managed to get the man out of the house and give him first aid until NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived to treat the man.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital suffering burns to his face, shoulders, and torso, before being transported to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire & Rescue NSW officers extinguished the blaze, before a crime scene was established and Strike Force Janet was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, investigators attended Royal North Shore Hospital on Sunday 7 November, and charged the man with six offences, including damage property by fire/explosion, enter prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, and destroy or damage property (x2).

The man was refused bail and appeared at Belmont Local Court yesterday. He is next due to reappear at Toronto Local Court later this month.

The incident is no longer being treated as a critical incident and investigations under Strike Force Janet are continuing.