There was a death in custody at Cessnock Correctional Centre at the weekend.

A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson has confirmed a 26-year-old man sadly died at “Shortland Correctional Centre on Sunday 7 November 2021”.

“He was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:50am and pronounced deceased around 7:00am.”

An investigation into the incident is underway between Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police.

Corrective Services NSW said all deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest.