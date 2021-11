A woman was taken to hospital after a home invasion at Mayfield West this morning.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to a unit complex on Maitland Road at about 9am following reports of a home invasion.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated a female occupant at the scene before she was taken to the Calvary Mater Hospital for further treatment.

Police set up a crime scene and an investigation is underway.

Police said at this time, there is not further information available.