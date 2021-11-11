It’s been quiet for 12 months but the work at Testers Hollow is back

Work is about to get going again on one of Cessnock’s major road headaches.

The $17 million Testers Hollow project on Cessnock Road has been underway for 12 months but work has been pretty stagnant the last few months.

That’s because the project team waited for the new raised embankment to settle after more than 17,000 cubic metres of fill went into a 120-metre-long embankment, which was built to a height of about five metres above the existing level of the old road.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the the Australian Government has committed $15 million while the New South Wales Government has provided $2 million towards the Testers Hollow upgrade.

“We know Hunter communities are keen to see work progress on this project to build a new, two-lane road that will be 1.5 metres higher than the existing road,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Cessnock Road is an important regional transport route and upgrading it will deliver social and economic benefits.”

“This will help prevent the frustration and delays caused whenever flooding hits the region and allow more reliable journeys in the Maitland area.”

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the project is helping to support about 50 jobs and is providing work for an estimated 10 suppliers and contractors in the Hunter region, pumping much-needed funds into the local economy.

“Work has been underway for about 12 months, but the community may not have seen much activity recently,”

“The settlement process allowed the underlying soft soils to consolidate before work to build the new road begins and, with that completed, the community will now see work kicking into gear all around the site.”

Transport for NSW will continue to keep the community and stakeholders informed as the project progresses.

More information on the project is available at nswroads.work/testershollow.