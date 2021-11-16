Plans released for Pacific Highway widening between Sandgate and Hexham

Concept plans for the next step in the completion of the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace has been unveiled.

The community is being invited to have its say on the plans to widen the Pacific Highway between the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Sandgate and Hexham Bridge, from two lanes to three. A new bridge across Ironbark Creek would also be built under the proposal.

The federal government have identified the stretch of road as one of the biggest transport corridors in NSW, used by about 50,000 motorists a day and say motorists will save six minutes travel time during peak morning and afternoon periods.

According to the proposal, average travel speeds would be improved by about 34 per cent. It would also see the removal of existing breaks in the median resulting in loss of right turn access at a number of local streets along the route.

The project is projected to provide up to 750 jobs during construction.

For more information on the proposal and to have your say, head to the Transport for NSW website: https://caportal.com.au/tfnsw/hexham-straight