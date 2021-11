Richard and Shanna spoke with Stephen Fenech from Tech Guide about the new Polestar 2 electric car.

Listen to the podcast here.



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/