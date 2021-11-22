Live entertainment set to be in the spotlight this summer

Newcastle residents will be treated to a summer of music, with council announcing funding for live music across the city’s parks and venues.

Live music and performances will be held across eight events in Gregson Park, Centennial Park, Jesmond Park and Lambton Park on weekends throughout January, with hula-hoopers, stilt-walkers and poets joining the line-up

City of Newcastle Interim Director Strategy and Engagement Kathleen Hyland said taking live music and performances outdoors this summer is a COVID safe way to bring the local community back together after the prolonged lockdown period.

“It’s been a challenging time for the performing arts sector and live music industry in Newcastle, with many artists and performers out of work for several months,” Ms Hyland said.

“City of Newcastle is committed to putting our support behind these industries by activating the suburbs and creating opportunities for live outdoor entertainment this summer, in a bid to bring the community back together safely.”

“I hope people get a boost from visiting their local park, joining with friends and family and enjoying the energy and atmosphere of live performances while supporting Newcastle’s cultural scene.”

80 live music and performances will also be held across the city in the lead up to Christmas as part of the Locally Made and Played grant program.

Some of the venues involved in the program include The Clarendon Hotel, Beach Burrito Company, The Newy Hotel, Talulah and The Olive Tree Market.

Events will be held between 1-20 December.