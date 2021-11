An off-duty police officer has been charged with high-range drink driving in Lake Macquarie.

On Thursday night officers were called to Palmers Road at Freemans Waterhole after with reports of a car in the middle of the road.

The driver – a probationary constable attached to the Northern Region – undertook a breath test which returned an alleged reading of 0.218.

The 39-year-old was issued with a court attendance notice, where he’ll appear on January 18, 2022.