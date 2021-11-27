Man charged; another arrested over shooting murder of Stacey Klimovitch at Stockton

A man has been charged and another arrested over the shooting murder of Stacey Klimovitch in Stockton earlier this year.

The 61-year-old grandmother was fatally shot in the chest after answering the door of her Queen Street home just after 8pm on June 9.

Following investigations by Strike Force Backhouse detectives a 46-year-old man was arrested at a home in Chisholm, ACT. NSW Police will apply for his extradition in the coming days where he will be charged with murder. Police will allege he fired the gun that killed Ms Klimovitch.

Another man, aged 29, was arrested at Honeysuckle on Friday and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with murder. Police will allege he orchestrated the murder.

He was refused bail and will appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.

Police say investigations are continuing.