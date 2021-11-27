Police rescue man swept away in flood waters at Muswellbrook

Emergency services have rescued a man who drove into flood waters at Muswellbrook.

Hunter Valley Police were called to the scene after a call from a member of the public that a Toyota Hilux has been swept from the roadway after attempting to cross the Rosebrook Spillway and into flood waters.

The Hilux was located about 400m from the spillway with flood waters rising over the bonnet and attempts to winch the vehicle from the water were unsuccessful.

The 52-year-old driver of the vehicle, climbed out of the ute and attempted to swim against the flood waters but was swept even further downstream.

A sergeant and senior constable entered the water to help the man, who was returned to saftey.

He has been treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to Muswellbook Hospital for observation.

The State Emergency Service has reiterated its pleas for people to steer clear of flood water.

Superintendent Graham Craig from Hunter SES says purposely making the wrong decision only clogs up resources at a time when they are already stretched.

“Driving into flood water is the leading cause of death during floods.

“We are asking all motorists to please be hyper-vigilant with the conditions you are driving in. There are areas were there is water on the road, so please modify your driving behavior to meet the conditions,” Supt Craig said.