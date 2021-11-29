Water Rescue Turned Drug Bust Lands Nelson Bay Woman In Court

A water rescue near Port Stephens turned into a drug bust for local police over the weekend.

Around 3.45 on Saturday afternoon, officers braved heavy rain and 25 knot south-westerlies to rescue a woman drifting on a small boat off Tomaree Headland after she ran into engine trouble.

She was given a life jacket and the unregistered boat was towed back to the Shoal Bay boat ramp, where police searched the vessel and uncovered ice and cannabis.

The 35 year old Nelson Bay woman was leveled with 2 counts of drug possession and water safety charges.

She will face Raymond Terrace court on January 10.