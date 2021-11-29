Hunter River On the Rise At Maitland And Raymond Terrace

The Hunter River is expected to peak in Maitland today with flood waters flowing downstream to Raymond Terrace.

While some minor flooding has already occurred in Maitland the situation is predicted to worsen later today, with waters at the Belmore Bridge tipped to hit 8.4 meters this afternoon.

Isolated communities are being ferried to safety by boat crews in Lambs Valley and Maitland Vale.

Council has blocked off some local roads with concrete barriers in the area to stop people attempting to drive through potentially deadly flood waters. These include:

• Pitnacree Road

• Melville Ford

• Windemere Road

• Stanhope Road at Kilfoyles Bridge

• Maitland Vale Road near the RFS Station

• Anambah Road