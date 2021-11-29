Hunter River On the Rise At Maitland And Raymond Terrace

The Hunter River is expected to peak in Maitland today with flood waters flowing downstream to Raymond Terrace.
While some minor flooding has already occurred in Maitland the situation is predicted to worsen later today, with waters at the Belmore Bridge tipped to hit 8.4 meters this afternoon.
Isolated communities are being ferried to safety by boat crews in Lambs Valley and Maitland Vale.
Council has blocked off some local roads with concrete barriers in the area to stop people attempting to drive through potentially deadly flood waters. These include:
• Anambah Road
The SES is warning low lying parts of Raymond Terrace to brace for some localised and minor flooding around 2.5 meters as a high tide arrives this evening and into Tuesday morning.
Things are easing off upstream at Singleton though, where the river has dropped below the minor flood level and is still falling. It peaked on Sunday at 12.72 meters, but some local roads may still be impacted by flood waters.
An evacuation order remains in place for Whittingham, Scotts Flat and Combo and the situation in these areas is being monitored closely.
The SES says communities cut off in other areas are encouraged to call 132 500 if they require assistance.