Police investigating patrons being allegedly spiked at Newcastle clubs

Newcastle City Police are investigating after patrons were allegedly spiked at clubs in Newcastle over the weekend.

It’s understood a 20-year-old woman attended a venue on King Street, prior to feeling unwell and leaving the premises in the early hours of Saturday 4 December 2021.

The woman later attended Gosford Hospital for treatment.

A further two women have come forward to police reporting similar incidents and feeling unwell after attending two licensed premises in Newcastle and Hamilton.

Police are awaiting toxicology results and have commenced further inquiries into the incidents.

King Street nightclub say they are working with local police after reports patrons were allegedly “spiked”.

They’ve posted on their Facebook page they became aware of incidents through social media and have now provided all the information they can to Newcastle Police for their investigations.

There were multiple posts making the rounds on the weekend with one post saying the person had been injected by “some sort of insulin needle or epipen”.

As investigations continue, police are encouraging anyone who may have any information or may wish to report an incident to detectives to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.