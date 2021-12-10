Man charged after shots fired in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun in Aberdeen yesterday afternoon.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were called to McAdam Street in Aberdeen, north of Muswellbrook at about 12:20pm following reports of gunshots.

No one was injured.

Police established a perimeter and started their inquiries which led them to MacQueen Street where they arrested a 62-year-old man who was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.

The man’s home was searched by police and officers allegedly found and seized several firearms and ammunition.

The man was charged with fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess unauthorised pistol, possess unregistered firearm-pistol, not keep firearm safely-pistol, not keep firearm safely-not pistol/prohibited and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court today.