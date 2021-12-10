Two men off to court after allegedly assaulting hotel staff at Pokolbin

A man is off to court after being charged over the alleged assault of hotel staff at Pokolbin last month.

Hunter Valley Police District officers have been investigating an incident from Saturday 13 November where they were told three men attempted to enter the pub but were refused entry.

Officers allege staff members were then threatened by members of the group, before they were kicked and punched by one of the men.

Following inquiries, a 32-year-old man was arrested at a home on Mitchell Avenue at Kurri Kurri yesterday and charged.

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with affray, intimidate police officer in execution of duty, excluded person fail to leave premises, and excluded person remain in the vicinity of licensed premises.

The man was bail refused to Cessnock Local Court today.

A second man remains in custody charged in relation to the same incident and is next due to appear at Maitland Local Court in February next year.