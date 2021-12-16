Man fined $10,000 for COVID-19 breaches in Newcastle

Police have fined a man $10,000 for allegedly breaching a self-isolation order in Newcastle.

NSW Health notified Newcastle Police that the 20-year-old man had been directed to isolate from December 8, as he was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

It is understood the man was deemed a close contact from a Sydney boat party and then allegedly attended the Argyle House on Wharf Road. Police say he also attended a home in Adamstown on the following Saturday.

He’s since tested positive to COVID-19 and is self-isolating, giving him time to think about how he’ll pay back two Penalty Infringement Notices totaling $10,000.