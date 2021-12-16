Lunar Electric music festival in Newcastle shut down by health authorities

The Lunar Electric music festival, due to be held on Saturday in Newcastle, has been shut down by health authorities.

Hunter New England Health says they notified the organisers on Thursday afternoon that the event has been cancelled under a Public Health Order.

If it went ahead, around 5,000 ticket holders would have made their way to Newcastle Foreshore to attend.

It’s cancellation follows widespread community backlash about concerns regarding the evolving situation in the Hunter.

The Hunter has recorded over 1400 COVID cases in the past three days, with NSW Health deeming the event presenting to much of a risk to go ahead.

The company have posted on social media that further information about refunds for ticket holders will be made available soon.