Three people charged with almost 250 offences over prohibited drug supply at Windale

Three people have copped almost 250 drug-related charges between them in Lake Macquarie.

Lake Macquarie Police District detectives established Strike Force Coifs back in September to investigate the ongoing supply of prohibited drugs in the Windale area.

At about 10:20am yesterday, search warrants were executed at two homes in Windale on Willandra Crescent and Lachlan Street.

Officers seized a number of items for forensic examination including methamphetamine, cash and electronic stun devices.

Two men and a woman were arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station.

A 59-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were each charged with 49 offences including supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, ongoing supply of prohibited drug and deal with the proceeds of crime.

A 63-year-old man was charged with 156 offences which were much the same including supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, ongoing supply of prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon, and deal with the proceeds of crime.

All three were refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Coifs continue.