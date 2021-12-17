NSW Government backflips on speed camera warning signs

Motorists across NSW will be pleased it will again be easier to spot a mobile speed camera with the NSW Government backflipping on their decision to take signs away.

From February next year, a retractable, double-sided blue and white warning sign will be installed on top of all mobile speed camera vehicles including across Newcastle and the Hunter.

The rollout could take several months, but Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said when they are they’ll give motorists fair warning they are passing a speed camera.

“We need to strike the right balance between giving a fair go to the majority who are trying to do the right thing and ensuring those few who continue to deliberately risk lives cop the fine they deserve,” Paul Toole said.

“There is no excuse for speeding – and with these new signs, in addition to the 1000 fixed signs we’re already rolling out, motorists will have every opportunity to change their behaviour and ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”

Minister for Transport and Roads Rob Stokes said the rollout of signage would take several months, with the priority on marking vehicles that are currently unmarked.

“This was always about saving lives, and we will continue to find ways to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads as we aim towards zero fatalities by 2050,” Rob Stokes said.

“The focus on safety as well as awareness will ensure the program is still effective in reduce speeding and the significant trauma it causes.”

“We know that it takes all of us to make the right decisions whenever we get behind the wheel, so while we’re giving people that extra warning, we need everyone to slow down and drive to survive.”

The state opposition has been calling for the signs to be reintroduced after speeding fines skyrocketed across NSW — more than 85,000 fines worth $16.5 million were issued between July 2020 and February this year, more than four times higher than the same period the previous year.

But the NSW Government said every dollar from speed camera revenue goes directly into the Community Road Safety Fund to improve road safety and provide road safety education, lifesaving infrastructure and enforcement.

