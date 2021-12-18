Road Blitz Kicks Off This Weekend In Lead Up To Christmas

With the Christmas break fast approaching, local police are getting on the front foot out on the roads targeting dangerous driving this weekend.

Port Stephens-Hunter police district officers will be conducting Operation Rural Roads, stepping up their presence on the main arterial roads and the back roads of the district.

Commander, Superintendent Chad Gillies says police will be targeting the four d’s, drink and drug driving, distractions and dangerous driving like speeding.

“We’ll be targeting people doing the wrong thing including speeding, including those who think it’s still a good idea to drive with alcohol or drugs in their system.”

On the state’s country roads there have been 183 fatalities in the last 12 months, an increase of 15 on the previous year.

“So you can expect to see your police out and about again this weekend, as we are most days, making sure we’re keeping our roads safe,” Superintendent Gillies said.