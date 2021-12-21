Australian Defence Force members test positive to COVID-19 at Singleton

The Department of Defence has confirmed Australian Defence Force members tested positive to COVID-19 at their Singleton base.

A Defence spokesperson confirmed four ADF members tested positive at the Lone Pine Barracks.

The last positive results was on Thursday 16 December and as of Monday this week there were no further positive tests at the Singleton barracks.

“A comprehensive public health response is now under way under the direction of New South Wales Health. The four ADF members are isolating in accordance with NSW Health requirements.”

“All appropriate measures to contain COVID-19 continue to be taken in accordance with NSW Health requirements, including the requirement to quarantine, test and isolate where applicable.”

“Defence has robust business continuity plans that are continually reviewed as circumstances evolve to minimise impact on operations.”