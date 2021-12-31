No Newcastle Jets games this weekend

There will be no Newcastle Jets games at all this weekend with both postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Players from the Melbourne City A-League Women’s team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation feeling well.

The individuals are double-vaccinated and tested positive via PCR tests on 29 and 30 December.

The women were going head-to-head on Sunday, but as a result of the number of cases the match will be postponed to a later date.

The Newcastle Jets said in a statement the players health and safety as well as their staff and all their families is their primary concern. The A-Leagues protocols continue to be effective for screening and subsequent PCR testing in detecting the virus and ensuring immediate isolation.

The men’s game against Melbourne City was also postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Image credit: Newcastle Jets Facebook page