A Gang Of Youths Charged After Robbery, Assault In Newcastle

Four teenagers have been charged over an alleged aggravated robbery and assault in Newcastle.

About 11.15pm on January 4, a 23-year-old man was walking along Hunter Street when he was accosted by a group of young males, three of whom were allegedly armed with knives.

A verbal argument escalated when one of the teenagers allegedly punched the older man, who tried to run towards a nearby light rail station.

The small mob chased the man, demanding his wallet and mobile phone before he was struck several times, causing him to fall to the ground where he was further assaulted, including being stomped on and kicked.

The teens fled onto Hunter Street and emergency services were called.

The injured man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Detectives from Newcastle City Police District launched an investigation.

Police Transport Command officers were patrolling the Newcastle area around 7.25pm yesterday, when they spoke to four young people.

The four teens, aged 13, 14 and 15, were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where they were charged with aggravated robbery whilst armed with an offensive weapon.

One of the boys, a 14-year-old, was also charged with a breach of bail offence.

They were refused bail to appear at a children’s court today.

Inquiries continue to identify a fifth person involved, and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.