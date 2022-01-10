Another two people die with COVID-19 in the Hunter

Another two people have sadly died with COVID-19 in the Hunter, making it eleven deaths in the last two weeks.

One is a man in his 80s from the Lake Macquarie area and the other is a man in his 60s from the Singleton area.

Hunter New England Health is sending their sincere condolences to their family and friends.

Hospitalisations and intensive care admissions have lessened slightly overnight.

There are 22,486 active cases in the Hunter New England Health District. 101 active cases are being cared for in our hospitals, 8 are in ICU.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 1,115 cases in the District, 775 of those in Newcastle and the Lower Hunter.