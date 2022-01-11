Two Teenagers Hospitalised After Car Rolls At Maitland

A car rolled off the road at Maitland overnight, leaving two young people in hospital.

Around 10.30 emergency services were called to the scene of the accident on Melville Ford Road at Melville, north-west of Maitland.

they found a 16 year old male suffering back injuries, and an 18 year old female who came away relatively unscathed with only minor injuries.

The pair were treated by paramedics at the scene, before the teenage boy was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue helicopter, and the female was taken by ambulance.

Both were in stable conditions.