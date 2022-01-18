Baby in a critical condition in the John Hunter Hospital after crash near Nabiac

A baby is in a critical condition in the John Hunter Hospital after a crash near Nabiac.

Emergency services were called to Wallanbah Road at Firefly, 36km west of Forster, just before 1:30pm yesterday after a car left the road, collided with a fence and flipped.

The 27-year-old female driver and two passengers, a 46-year-old woman and a five-month old baby sustained serious injuries.

All three were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

The women remain in a serious condition, while the baby is in a critical condition.

Manning/Great Lakes Police District officers established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam vision from the area is urged to contact police immediately.