Serious Crimes Squad Assisting Investigation After Armed Hold-Up Outside Newcastle Pub

Police are on the hunt for a trio of men allegedly responsible for an armed hold-up at New Lambton before dawn this morning.

A 42-year-old man was approached by three men outside the Blackbutt Hotel on Orchardtown Road at about 4am.

The group, one armed with a knife, threatened the man and demanded his wallet and phone.

But they didn’t stop there. Police say the men then attempted to steal items from inside the pub, but were unsuccessful and fled the scene in a vehicle a short time later.

Detectives from Newcastle City Police District, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, have commenced an investigation into the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage from Orchardtown Road or Carnley Avenue in New Lambton between 3.30am and 4.30am on Tuesday 18 January 2022 is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000