Man remains under police guard after stabbing in Muswellbrook

One man is under police guard in hospital, and another man is in a critical condition in hospital after a domestic-related stabbing in Muswellbrook overnight.

Emergency services were called to Brooke Street at about 9:20pm following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

The injured 47-year-old man drove himself to Muswellbrook Hospital. He was then taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Hunter Valley Police District officers attended and established a crime scene to help investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, investigators went to Hunter Terrace at Muswellbrook at about 2am today and arrested a 53-year-old man.

He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station before being transferred to John Hunter Hospital for treatment, under police guard.

Inquiries are continuing.