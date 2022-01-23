Hunter New England Equals Deadliest Day Of Latest Outbreak As 4 Die With Virus

The Hunter New England equalled its deadliest day of the latest Covid-19 outbreak on Sunday, recording the deaths of four men overnight.

One was in his 70s, two were aged in their 80s, and one in his 90s.

Two were from Newcastle LGA, one from Mid-Coast LGA, and one from Port Stephens LGA.

It comes as the health district added another 1825 new cases to the tally. 715 were recorded on Rapid Antigen Tests, while 1110 were from PCRs.

94 people are currently admitted to hospitals across the Hunter New England with the virus, five of those are in intensive care.