Tenders Called To Replace Awaba Bridge After Half A Century

Time is ticking for one of Lake Macquarie’s oldest bridges.

The timber bridge at Wilton Road, Awaba was originally built in September 1969 and is deteriorating with load limits currently in place for vehicles which make the crossing.

Council is now calling for tenders for the bridges replacement.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said the proposed bridge crossing over Stoney Creek would provide a safer and more reliable route for motorists travelling through the area.

“The bridge is more than 50 years old and like all things it has begun to deteriorate with age,” Cr Fraser said.

Construction of a dual-lane concrete bridge, with enough room for pedestrians and cyclists is planned to get underway around mid-year and wrap up before the end of 2022.

The replacement would be jointly funded by Council and the NSW Government’s Fixing Country Bridges program and will improve safety and flood protection, and remove the need for load limits in the future.