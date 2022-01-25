Driver Charged After Leading Police On A Pursuit With A Child In the Vehicle

A driver has been charged under Skyes Law after leading police on a pursuit through Newcastle with an 18 month old child in the car.

Around 3.15pm last Friday, January 21st, the 48-year-old driver failed to stop when officers tried to pull them over on Sandgate Road, Shortland and instead instigated a chase which was later called off by police over safety concerns.

But it didn’t take them long to track down the abandoned vehicle, and locate the 48-year-old nearby with the child.

It was established the child was in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.

The driver was charged with police pursuit (Skyes Law), as well as for driving while disqualified and one arrest warrant.

They were refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court early next month, while the child was returned safe and well to a guardian.

The driver was disqualified from driving until 2039 at the time of the offence.