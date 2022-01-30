Three rescued after their boat capsized off Swansea

Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie rescue three people after their boat capsized at Swansea Heads yesterday.

Radio operators were alerted to an overturned vessel about 200-metres off the northern breakwater at Blacksmiths just before 11:30am.

When rescuers arrived three people were in the water who were being pulled from the water by local jet ski operators. Thankfully no one was injured.

It appeared the boat had been attempting to cross a sand bar between Moon Island and the mainland.

Marine Rescue couldn’t thank the local community enough for helping rescue the people who were in the water and the boaties who called the jet skiiers over and called in the details of the incident.

Crews from Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie were able to secure the vessel before collecting the debris in the water.

Image credit: Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie