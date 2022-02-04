Police pursuit in Newcastle ends after Dog Squad locates driver in bushland

A man is set to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Friday, following a police pursuit overnight.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Gunambi Street at Wallsend around 10:45pm, when the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated through Wallsend, Lambton and Jesmond.

A short time after the chase was called off due to safety concerns, the vehicle was located on fire at Jesmond.

The Dog Squad were brought in to locate the driver, who was found in nearby bushland.

The 38-year-old was arrested and charged over the pursuit, special range PCA, never having held a licence and was on parole for other offences.

He was refused bail and is before Newcastle Local Court on Friday.