Kurri Kurri gas plant passes final hurdle

The federal government are continuing to swoop on the Hunter, in an effort to shore up votes in key electorates in the region, ahead of the federal election.

On Monday, Environment Minister Sussan Ley and Energy Minister Angus Taylor will be at the site of the Kurri Kurri gas-fired power station to announce the final approval for the $600 million project.

It will produce up to 660 megawatts of power to supplement supplies when the Liddell Power Station closes next year.

The state government gave the green tick to the project late last year, with the final federal government approval, being announced today, coming from Ms Ley’s own office.

With the final approval, works can begin on the construction of the plant.

Last week, the federal opposition upped the ante by promising to make the plant 100 per cent hydrogen-producing by 2030.