Road at Seaham to close for three months for upgrades

Works to fix up Newline Road at East Seaham are set to get underway on Monday.

As part of the upgrades Port Stephens Council will be widening the lanes, providing safer shoulders and installing guardrails.

Works will really kick into gear from next week – February 15 – when part of the road will be closed for three months.

Residents should not fear though, council says you will still be able to get through from the Northern end, along with garbage collection and school buses.

Image: Port Stephens Council