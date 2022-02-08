37-Year-Old Man In Custody After Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teen Girl In Hunter

A Sydney man has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Hunter.

Last month, detectives launched an investigation after receiving reports a 15 year old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she met on online

Police say the pair made plans to meet in person after messaging over a social media app.

The man traveled from Sydney’s south-west to the Hunter and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, before returning home.

At 7 o’clock this morning, officers arrested a 37 year old man at Campbelltown.

A search warrant was subsequently executed, where police seized a Nissan X-trail and electronic items, which will undergo further forensic examination.

The man has been taken to Campbelltown Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.