Dr. Ross Walker answers your Covid questions including the Moderna versus Pfizer debate and the real reason people get post Covid brain fog. Plus, this week in Body of Evidence Dr. Ross delves into what causes fatigue.

Click to play PART ONE of the interview:

In part two Dr Ross chats fat injections for plantar fasciitis and skin patch for wound healing.

Click to play PART TWO of the interview:

