Historic land agreement could see thousands of homes built in the Hunter

A Memorandum of Understanding between a Local Aboriginal Land Council and Landcom could see thousands of homes built in the Hunter.

It’s hoped the agreement between Biraban Local Aboriginal Land Council and the state government’s development organisation will ease pressure on housing availability and affordability in Lake Macquarie.

It’s not clear which areas would be developed under the plan, but Landcom says with the agreement now signed, the two organisations will now begin the process of identifying land suitable for development.

Biraban LALC Chair, Edward Smith says, together with Landcom we want to develop our lands not only for housing but also commercial and industrial uses so we can deliver social and economic outcomes back to our community.

“We want to provide opportunities for future generations and deliver projects that are ecologically sensitive, culturally aware, and sustainable in honour of the aspirations of our elders past and present.

“While it is too soon to identify what land will be developed, we will not only be working with Landcom but importantly our members as we embark on this journey,” Mr Smith said.

As part of the MoU, Biraban and Landcom will be lodging a joint submission to the Draft Hunter Regional Plan 2041. As part of this submission, we will be reinforcing the need to create a resilient, and equitable Hunter that connects and cares for Country.

Landcom CEO John Brogden says the partnership is one built on mutual trust, reciprocity, and positive commercial outcomes.

“The MoU enables Landcom to contribute its expertise in master planning and development on Biraban land to support commercial outcomes for the LALC.

“It is also the first MOU Landcom has signed with a Local Aboriginal Land Council in Regional NSW. Reaffirming the NSW Government’s commitment to tackling affordability in the regions,” Mr Brogden said.