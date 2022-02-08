Teen Faces Childrens Court After Threatening Elderly Woman, Stealing Car At Woodberry

A teenager is in hot water after leading police on a chase in a stolen car following a break and enter in the Hunter.

It all started at about 3pm on Monday, when a 14-year-old boy used a back door to break into a Woodberry house.

Inside he allegedly threatened a 78-year-old woman with a rock and pushed her to the ground as he made off with the keys to her Nissan Tiida.

Police say he took the stolen car on a joyride, mounting a pedestrian footpath at Beresfield, before leading authorities on a pursuit through several suburbs.

Officers deployed road spikes on the M1 near the Wallsend exit to try and stop the vehicle, but it continued onto Link Road and the chase was called off for safety reasons.

They later swooped on the vehicle at Edgeworth, where three youths attempted to flee into bushland.

Two 14-year-old girls were found hiding under a nearby house, while the boy was tracked down in bushland near Harper Avenue.

Police arrested the trio, and the boy is now facing a raft of charges, including armed aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly and take & drive conveyance without consent of owner.

He was initially refused bail and faced a children’s court today.

The girls were deal with under the Young Offenders Act.