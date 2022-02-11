Motorcyclist dies in crash at Lake Macquarie

A man has died and another is in hospital after a motorcycle crash at Wyee overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Government and Ruttleys Roads just after midnight on Friday, with reports a motorcycle had crashed into nearby bushland.

Two men were on the bike when it crashed and a passerby located the pair by the side of the road.

A 32-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. The other, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

Police say the surviving man’s injuries are not life threatening.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.